Centre Allocates Rs 25,000 Crore to Nine Himalayan States Under 'Pride of Hills' Scheme

The Central government has earmarked Rs 25,000 crore for nine Himalayan states under a new component of the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) scheme, aimed at addressing the unique fiscal and developmental challenges faced by hill regions across India.

The component, named Pride of Hills, forms part of the SASCI framework for the financial year 2026-27 and is designed to boost capital investment in states that face structural constraints due to difficult terrain, low population density, limited connectivity, and a narrow revenue base.

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