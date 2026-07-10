Centre Panel Inspects Flood-Hit Districts in Arunachal, Mulls More Assistance

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ITANAGAR: An Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) from the Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday visited flood-affected East Siang and Lower Siang districts to assess the damage caused by recent floods and evaluate the need for additional central financial assistance. Led by Joint Secretary Nishtha Tiwari and accompanied by Arunachal Pradesh Disaster Management Secretary Dani Salu, the team inspected damaged agricultural land, bridges and road infrastructure, besides reviewing restoration work. Officials also briefed the delegation on rehabilitation requirements, while the team interacted with affected residents, farmers and local representatives. The delegation appreciated the district administration’s rescue and relief efforts and said its findings would be included in a report to the Centre for consideration of additional assistance for relief, restoration and reconstruction. The team had earlier visited flood-hit Keyi Panyor district on Wednesday.

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