Centre has made three-fold increase in budget for northeast: Kamlesh Paswan

Itanagar: Union minister Kamlesh Paswan said on Thursday that the Centre has made a three-fold increase in the budget for the North East, so that the region can catch up with the development in other parts of the country. Taking part in the Solung festival celebrations at Ruksin in the East Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh, Paswan reaffirmed the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fast-track development projects in Arunachal Pradesh and other NE states.

Visible changes are taking place today in areas of power, education, healthcare, agriculture, tourism, road and air connectivity, infrastructure, etc., the union minister of state for rural development said.

“We must make efforts to take our programs and central and state-sponsored schemes to the needy and poor people and deliver services to people of society by reaching out to the last man on the line,” Paswan said.

Praising the people, the minister said Arunachal Pradesh is a special place for him, and joining in the festival has provided him an opportunity to experience the rich culture and traditions of the Adi community.

Paswan urged the people to share their unique culture through promotion of cultural tourism. He also advised the future generation to carry forward the rich cultural heritages and traditions.

Lok Sabha MP Tapir Gao from Arunachal East constituency appealed to the people to protect and preserve their traditional attires, customs, and traditions for posterity. He also appealed to the community to collectively fight the menace of drug abuse to protect the future generation.

