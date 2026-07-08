Fresh rain worsens flood and landslide situation in Arunachal Pradesh

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Fresh spells of heavy rain triggered flash floods, landslides and rockfalls in several districts of Arunachal Pradesh, leaving over 94,000 people affected across 333 villages, an official report said on Tuesday.

The State Emergency Operation Centre reported flood and landslide incidents in Changlang, Upper Subansiri and Upper Siang districts, while East Kameng witnessed a rain-induced rockfall. Four people died, 21 were injured and two remained missing in the recent wave of disasters.

The report stated that floods and landslides damaged 131 roads, 19 bridges, 21 culverts, water supply systems, power infrastructure, government buildings and agricultural areas across the state. Two relief camps in Keyi Panyor continued to shelter 252 people, while rescue and relief operations remained underway.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued orange alerts for Lohit, Changlang and Tirap districts for Wednesday, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. Several other districts remained under yellow alert.

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