Centre to deploy expert team for manuscript conservation in Arunachal Pradesh

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The Union Culture Ministry will send a central expert team to Arunachal Pradesh to begin scientific documentation, digitization, and conservation of rare manuscripts, following a presentation highlighting the urgent risk faced by ancient Buddhist and indigenous texts across five districts of the state.

An official delegation led by state Art and Culture Secretary Mamta Riba attended a workshop chaired by Ministry Secretary Vivek Aggarwal, where the state emphasized the need for immediate support to preserve its rich manuscript heritage under the Gyan Bharatam Mission, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The three-member delegation comprised Riba, the nodal officer of the Gyan Bharatam Mission, Lt Col T C Tayum, and Art and Culture Department Assistant Director Manyu.

The delegation underlined the significance of the Lik-Thai manuscripts of Namsai, ancient Buddhist Kangyur scriptures, and other rare indigenous collections, seeking assistance for scientific conservation, systematic documentation, and modern archival infrastructure.

A detailed presentation on the Gyan Bharatam Mission showcased extensive field documentation carried out in Tawang, West Kameng, Shi-Yomi, Upper Siang, and Namsai districts.

The survey reported the discovery of rare manuscripts and traditional scripts, including texts containing episodes from the Mahabharata and the Ramayana, indicating deep historical and literary linkages among the communities of Arunachal Pradesh.

The presentation also warned that age, climatic conditions, and inadequate archival facilities pose serious threats to these materials and proposed a structured roadmap for preservation, digitization, capacity-building, and cultural continuity.

Responding to the presentation, Aggarwal commended the state government's proactive efforts and assured immediate central support.

He announced that a central expert team would soon visit all five districts to initiate scientific documentation, digitization, and conservation of the Lik-Thai texts, Kangyur collections, and other identified ancient manuscripts, including those linked to the Mahabharata and Ramayana.

The Union Secretary also announced the establishment of a dedicated manuscript and digitization support cell at the ministry to ensure coordinated and long-term assistance for the state.

The Arunachal Pradesh government welcomed the assurances and reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding the state's manuscript and script heritage under the Gyan Bharatam Mission, aiming to contribute substantially to the national digital repository.

