Centre’s demography mission shows decisive governance: Chowna Mein

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking steps aimed at addressing demographic imbalance and strengthening national security, saying the Centre's initiatives reflected decisive governance.

In a social media post, Mein said the government had moved beyond discussions and launched measures including a proposed Demography Mission and an expert committee under retired Justice Prakash Prabhakar Naolekar. He said the Centre was placing greater emphasis on border security, demographic trends, institutional coordination and stronger monitoring mechanisms to safeguard national interests.

Mein added that the initiatives reflected the government's commitment to protecting national unity, stability and future development, particularly in sensitive border regions.

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