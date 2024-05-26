CEO reviews counting preparedness in Arunachal Pradesh district

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Pawan Kumar Sain on Friday oversaw the preparations for counting of votes for assembly and Lok Sabha polls at Aalo in West Siang district.

Accompanied by district election officer Mamu Hage, the CEO inspected the counting hall for three assembly constituencies namely Liromoba, Aalo East and Aalo West, an official communiqué informed on Saturday.

Expressing satisfaction over the preparedness, the CEO asked all the returning officers to strictly follow the guidelines of the Election Commission of India.

He asked the assistant returning officers to submit a report on the dilapidated conditions of some polling stations in the district, which was highlighted recently, and directed them to submit the list through BLOs. Arunachal Pradesh went to polls on April 19 last in the first phase for 50 assembly seats out of total 60 constituencies and two Lok Sabha seats.

The ruling BJP in the north-eastern state had won ten seats without any contest. Counting of votes for assembly elections will be held on June 2, while that of Lok Sabha polls would be conducted on June 4.

