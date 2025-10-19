‘Chalo Itanagar’ rally called for implementation of Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act 1978

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Thousands of people from across the state converged in the capital city on Saturday, participating in the ‘Chalo Itanagar’ peaceful rally organised by the Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFCSAP) to press for the immediate implementation of the Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act (APFRA), 1978, and the framing of its long-pending rules.

The rally, which commenced from RKM Hospital helipad and culminated at Nyokum Lapang Ground, witnessed enthusiastic participation from diverse districts, reflecting a united voice for the preservation of the state’s rich indigenous heritage.

Carrying placards and chanting slogans, participants emphasised that their call was not against any religion, but rather a plea for the state to uphold and enforce an existing law designed to protect indigenous culture and faith.

The APFRA, enacted in 1978, seeks to prohibit conversions through force, inducement, or fraudulent means, aiming to safeguard the traditional religious practices and belief systems of Arunachal Pradesh’s indigenous communities.

However, despite being in existence for nearly five decades, the law has not been operationalised due to the absence of framed rules, which are essential for its enforcement. IFCSAP and other cultural organisations have repeatedly appealed to successive governments to formalize the rules to give the Act legal effect.

Speaking at the rally, IFCSAP members reiterated that the movement was not directed against any religious community, but a step toward preserving the identity, faith, and culture of the state’s indigenous people.

They said that implementing APFRA would ensure that the constitutional rights of tribal communities to protect their traditions are meaningfully upheld.

