“Shaurya Motorcycle Rally” Concludes at Neelam Tebi Memorial, Honouring 1962 Heroes Across Arunachal Pradesh

Guwahati : The spirit of valour and patriotism echoed across Arunachal Pradesh as the four-day “Shaurya Motorcycle Rally” concluded at the under-construction Neelam Tebi War Memorial in Keyi Panyor District on October 17. The rally was a heartfelt tribute to the soldiers who displayed unmatched courage during the 1962 India–China War.

Flagged off from Likabali Military Station on October 14, the 900-km expedition retraced historic army routes through Basar, Borarupak, Menga, Taksing, Daporijo, and Ziro, symbolizing both remembrance and resilience. A team of 20 riders including Indian Army and ITBP personnel alongside 12 civilian riders from Assam and Arunachal Pradesh paid homage at the Shere Thapa and Neelam Tebi war memorials along the route.