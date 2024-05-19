Child trafficking accused be punished for life, demands Arunachal Civil Society

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Civil Society (ACS) has demanded strict punishment for all those accused of the recent inter-state child trafficking and sex racket that got busted in the capital region.

ACS’ Women Wing chairperson Koj Baya Eshi while vehemently condemning the case insisted that all the accused persons should be punished severely as per law so that these kinds of incidents do not happen again in the future.

She made a fervent appeal to all the civil societies to discourage and stand strong against such kinds of criminals. Baya pointed out that the incident has highlighted the need for imparting compulsory sex education in schools, which she said will help in curtailing social evils such as sex racket and prostitution.

