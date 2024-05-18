Sex-trafficking: Arunachal Civil Society (ACS) demands compensation for victims

A CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Civil Society (ACS), reacting to the recent reports of child sex trafficking, has appealed to the state government to compensate the victims under the Arunachal Pradesh Victim compensation scheme.

Appreciating the state police in rescuing the minors from trafficking, ACS women wing Chairperson, Koj Baya Eshi appealed to them not to grant bail to the arrested accused under any circumstances. She said that the accused should be punished by the law and the punishment should not be affected by their status.

She said that most of the arrested accused in the case are government officers and few are also from the police department. A strict action should be initiated against them and the police department should ensure that not a single person walks out free.

"The crime committed by the sex traffickers, pimps and the sexual assailants on the minors can't be justified. There may be more people's involvement in the case. Therefore, we appeal to the police department to dig in deeper to nab every single person involved in the heinous crime against girl child," she added.

ACS appealed to the state government and the NGOs to come forward in providing the victims with good education, counseling and a safe environment to live in.

Eshi informed that the ACS had earlier met with the Itanagar Capital SP, and OJU mission Chairperson to discuss the safety and future of the minors rescued by the police.

Besides, the ACS also appealed to the state government to introduce sex education in every school in the state , stated the press release.

"We believe that the introduction of sex education in the schools will help in curtailing the sex trafficking, prostitution, and its impact on the mental, physical and emotional of the younger generation," she added.

