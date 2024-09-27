China Irked Over Indian Mountaineers Naming Arunachal Peak After 6th Dalai Lama

ITANAGAR: China, on Thursday, expressed its displeasure over Indian mountaineers naming a previously unnamed peak in Arunachal Pradesh after the 6th Dalai Lama, re-asserting its territorial claims over the disputed area.

This latest development comes after a team from the National Institute of Mountaineering and Adventure Sports (NIMAS) scaled an unnamed and unclimbed 20,942 ft high peak in Arunachal Pradesh.

Following their successful climb, they decided to name the summit after the 6th Dalai Lama Tsangyang Gyatso, who was born in 1682 in the region of Mon Tawang.

It is to be noted that NIMAS is located at Dirang in Arunachal Pradesh and functions under the Ministry of Defence.