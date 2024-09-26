AFSPA Extended: Nagaland, Arunachal Areas Under Restriction for 6 More Months

GUWAHATI: After six months of reviewing the law and order situation, the government decided that AFSPA would be extended by another six months in parts of Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh.

This law applies to eight districts in Nagaland and three in Arunachal Pradesh, as well as specific areas under certain police jurisdictions. Special powers are given to the armed forces to carry out operations in these 'disturbed areas' for maintaining public order.

The Union Home Ministry issued an order under Section 3 of the AFSPA, 1958, whereby after reviewing the security situation of these regions, they have been re-declared as 'disturbed' to support military operations.

Affected areas are eight districts of Nagaland-Dimapur, Niuland, Chumoukedima, Mon, Kiphire, Noklak, Phek and Peren and 21 police stations covering five other districts in Nagaland.

AFSPA will continue to be implemented in Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts as well as the areas falling within Namsai, Mahadevpur and Chowkham police stations of Namsai District which border Assam. These places have been declared as 'disturbed' for another six months from October 1, 2024, unless withdrawn earlier.

The AFSPA imparts the armed forces broad powers, incorporating those of searching and detaining and resorting to force or even resorting to shooting if such were deemed necessary to restore public order.

In fact, this has been an extension more of a reflection of the security situation that persists and a need for retaining a military presence in these northeastern states.