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ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Pradesh government has stepped up efforts to establish its second medical college at Namsai under the public-private partnership (PPP) model, with Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein holding discussions with representatives of a Tamil Nadu-based medical institution on Tuesday. The proposed Chow Khamoon Namshum Gohain Memorial VELS Medical College will have an annual intake of 100 MBBS students and a 420-bedded teaching hospital. The existing 100-bedded Namsai District Hospital is proposed to be expanded by adding 320 beds.

Mein said discussions with a delegation from VELS Medical College and Hospital, along with state health department officials, covered the PPP model, land allotment, regulatory clearances and infrastructure support.

The project was initially estimated to cost Rs 375 crore, while subsequent documents put the cost at around Rs 356 crore. It has received in-principle consideration for financial support under the Centre's Viability Gap Funding scheme.

Mein said the government would facilitate the necessary approvals and coordination to ensure progress on the project.

Arunachal Pradesh currently has one functional medical college, the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences at Naharlagun, with an annual intake of 100 MBBS students.

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