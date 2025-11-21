CM Pema Khandu calls for strong, modern cooperative movement in Arunachal

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday called for a renewed, modern and outcome-driven cooperative movement in the state, urging cooperative bodies to become “engines of livelihood, self-reliance and rural prosperity”. Addressing the 72nd National Cooperative Week and the Golden Jubilee celebration of the Arunachal Pradesh State Cooperative Union (APSCU) here, the chief minister outlined a clear roadmap focused on strengthening grassroots cooperatives, unlocking rural economic potential and ensuring that the sector contributed meaningfully to the state’s development. Khandu said the theme of this year’s celebration, “Strengthening the Cooperative Movement in Arunachal Pradesh”, aligned fully with the government’s vision for inclusive rural growth. He also highlighted the slogan “Chalo Gaon ki aur, Hum Banayenge Sahkarita Viksit” (Let us move towards the villages; together we will build a developed cooperative system), noting that it perfectly captured the essence of the state’s mission. “As Arunachal Pradesh State Cooperative Union (APSCU) completes 50 years, we reiterate our commitment to making the cooperative movement more effective and meaningful for Arunachal Pradesh,” Khandu asserted.

He stressed that cooperatives had the potential to transform rural livelihoods. “Our focus is clear: strengthen grassroots cooperatives, channelise their potential to boost the rural economy, and tap into the huge market opportunities,” he said. The chief minister emphasized that the state government was now working to give the sector “a targeted, well-oriented and planned direction” so that cooperatives could emerge as a force for economic empowerment. “We are determined to ensure that cooperatives become engines of livelihood, self-reliance and prosperity for our people,” he reiterated. Khandu reflected on the long journey of the cooperative movement in Arunachal Pradesh, noting that it began in 1957 and gained structure and momentum with the formation of APSCU in 1969. “Marking 50 years, the Golden Jubilee celebrates our journey of self-help, rural empowerment and the revival of grassroots cooperatives across the state,” he said.

