CM Pema Khandu stresses holistic education, youth empowerment at Arunachal Panorama

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday described Arunachal Panorama as a unique platform promoting cultural unity, while emphasising the need for holistic education and youth empowerment, as he attended the inaugural ceremony of the ninth edition of the festival at Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) in Doimukh.

Addressing students, faculty members and dignitaries at the university's Rono Hills campus, Khandu said the flagship cultural and youth festival celebrates the rich diversity of Arunachal Pradesh while fostering unity among its many tribes and communities.

Recalling its inception in 2006 under former Vice Chancellor Professor Atul Sharma, he lauded the university for sustaining the festival as a meaningful tradition showcasing the cultural expressions of the state's tribes and sub-tribes.

The chief minister commended students, artists and mentors for presenting a vibrant cultural showcase, including a fusion of traditional dances, and noted that such platforms help present the diversity of over 26 major tribes in a cohesive and engaging manner, particularly for the younger generation.

Reflecting on the journey of RGU since its establishment in 1984, Khandu said the institution has played a key role in shaping the state's human resources, with its alumni contributing across sectors such as governance, politics, business, technology, and public service.

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