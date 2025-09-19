COAS, Khandu discuss Army’s role in Arunachal’s development

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Upendra Dwivedi, accompanied by General Officer Commanding (GOC) of 3 Corps Lt Gen Abhijit S Pendharkar, met Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu at the civil secretariat, on Thursday to deliberate on security and development initiatives in the frontier state.

Gen Dwivedi reaffirmed the Army’s commitment to go beyond its border-guarding role by partnering in Arunachal Pradesh’s development, an official comminique informed.

The discussions highlighted the implementation of the Vibrant Villages Programme (VVP), with emphasis on economic integration of forward areas, tourism infrastructure, and investment opportunities in strategic and scenic locations.

Other key issues included land matters, recognition of gallantry award winners from the state, recruitment of local youths into the Army, induction of Agniveers into the state police, and opportunities for ex-servicemen in government services.

Khandu thanked the Army for supporting tourism projects in places such as Mayudia and the sacred Yangtse waterfall, and for its role in preserving war history, including future development of the Namti Valley war memorial at Walong.

“The Army is no longer just guarding our borders; it has become a key partner in Arunachal Pradesh’s development,” Khandu said.

Their efforts are visible in tourism projects, improved connectivity, and economic opportunities in forward areas. Such collaboration strengthens security while boosting local livelihoods and transforming the state’s landscape, the chief minister pointed out. Khandu also urged MLAs and district administrations to involve the Army in civilian functions and recognize its contributions as a developmental partner. The meeting concluded with a joint commitment to deepen Army-state cooperation in nation-building and the progress of Arunachal Pradesh.

