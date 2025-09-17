Dima Hasao: Assam Rifles conducts Agniveer pre-recruitment training at Haflong

Dima Hasao: The Assam Rifles conducted Agniveer pre-recruitment training at Haflong in Dima Hasao district on Monday.

The training covers physical conditioning, written test preparation, medical awareness, personality development, and guidance. 53 enthusiastic youth, including 15 girls and 38 boys from the district, have enrolled in the first batch, said Assam Rifles in a release.

“The overwhelming response reflects the zeal of the local population to serve the nation and highlights the Assam Rifles’ role in fostering trust, confidence, and opportunities in the far-flung region,” said the release.

Earlier this month, Assam Rifles organised an Ex-Servicemen Interaction Meet at Udaipur Training Node to strengthen bonds with its veterans and reaffirm commitment to their welfare.

The event provided a meaningful platform for ex-servicemen to share their insights, experiences and problems. During the session, grievances relating to medical facilities, welfare claims, and dependent support were highlighted, said the press release.

Each grievance was carefully documented with an assurance that appropriate measures would be initiated in a time-bound manner to solve the problem.

The interaction reflected the organisation’s continued endeavour to assist its veterans beyond active service. The meeting concluded with a pledge to prioritise veteran welfare, thereby strengthening the bridge between the serving and retired fraternity of the Force.

Earlier on August 13, in its ongoing efforts to reach out to veterans and reaffirm its enduring commitment to their welfare, the Indian Army conducted a series of programmes across Upper Assam, including Lekhapani, Digboi and Rupai. These initiatives stand as heartfelt tributes to the selfless service of ex-servicemen and Veer Naris, while addressing their key needs and concerns. (ANI)

