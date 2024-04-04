Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Gandhis to be star campaigners for Congress

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, senior party leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are likely to visit Arunachal Pradesh to campaign for the party candidates.

The state will go to simultaneous polls for the two Lok Sabha seats and 60 assembly constituencies, in the first phase on April 19.

Though the party has already prepared a list of star campaigners for the state, the dates and places have not been fixed yet, party sources informed.

The ruling BJP has already opened its account in the assembly polls by winning 10 seats unopposed.

The grand old party has fielded 34 candidates for the assembly polls, but only 19 are left in the fray.

Former chief minister and APCC president Nabam Tuki will lock horns against Union Earth Sciences minister Kiren Rijiju for the Arunachal West Parliamentary seat, while former minister Bosiram Siram will be up against Lok Sabha member Tapir Gao for the Arunachal East Parliamentary seat.

Several senior party leaders, including Dr. A. Chella Kumar, former ministers Mukul Wasnik and Jairam Ramesh, Congress MP from Assam Gaurav Gogoi, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar, actor Raj Babbar, cricketer Mohd Azharuddin, and others, will campaign for the party in the state.

The counting of votes for the assembly elections will be held on June 2, while the counting for the parliamentary elections will be held on June 4.

Also Read: After CBI, now Enforcement Directorate files FIR against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, Darshan Hiranandani

Also Watch: