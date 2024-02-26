Congress receives setback, two MLAs join BJP in Arunachal Pradesh

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: Ahead of simultaneous Assembly and Lok Sabha polls in Arunachal Pradesh, the Congress in the northeastern state received a major jolt on Sunday, with two senior Congress MLAs joining the saffron brigade.

Two National People's Party (NPP) legislators also joined the BJP in a function organised at the party's headquarters here.

Senior Congress MLA and former union minister Ninong Ering, who represents Pasighat West assembly constituency in East Saing district, and another senior Congress member, Wanglin Lowangdong, representing Borduria-Bogapani constituency under Tirap district, joined the BJP, regaining faith in the party's leadership.

The grand opposition party, which had four MLAs in the assembly, is now reduced to two: former chief minister Nabam Tuki and CLP leader Lombu Tayeng.

NPP MLAs Mutchu Mithi, representing Roing constituency in Lower Dibang Valley district, and Gokar Basar, representing Basar constituency in Leparada district, also joined the saffron party.

The NPP, which won four seats in the 2019 assembly polls, is now reduced to two members in the 60-member state legislative assembly.

With the latest development, the ruling BJP in the state has 53 MLAs, two each of Congress and NPP. There are also three independent MLAs in the state who are extending outside support to the Pema Khandu government.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu, state BJP president Biyuram Wahge, and other senior party leaders attended the event.

Also Read: Arunachal: Governor Parnaik Advocates Merit-Based Recruitment in Arunachal Pradesh