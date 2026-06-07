Congress urges Arunachal Pradesh government to resolve DIET salary row

CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Saturday urged the state government to address the grievances of teacher educators and staff of SCERT and District Institutes of Education and Training (DIETs), warning that delays in salary payments could trigger an indefinite strike.

APCC president Bosiram Siram expressed concern over the agitation by the Arunachal Pradesh Teacher Educators’ Association, which has demanded a permanent solution to recurring salary delays affecting SCERT and 11 DIETs across the state.

The association has staged a one-day pen-down strike on May 29, followed by a two-day strike on June 4 and 5, and has announced an indefinite “No Pay, No Work” strike from June 15 if demands remain unmet.

The party said salaries had reportedly been delayed since 2019, causing financial hardship to employees and affecting their ability to meet household expenses and other obligations. It stated that the association was demanding direct payment from the state exchequer instead of centrally linked funding mechanisms.

Siram said the issue also had wider implications for the education system, as teacher educators play a key role in training future teachers. He urged the government to engage with the association and resolve the matter through dialogue, calling for better coordination between departments to ensure timely salary payments.

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