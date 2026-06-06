Arunachal Sets Up Four High-Powered Panels to Curb Illegal Infiltration, Tighten ILP and Protect Tribal Rights

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ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Pradesh government has constituted four high-powered committees to examine issues related to illegal infiltration, strengthening of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system, re-verification of Arunachal Pradesh Scheduled Tribe (APST) certificates, and protection of indigenous rights from non-APST lineage claims.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu said the committees were formed in line with resolutions adopted during consultative meetings held on May 27 and May 29 under his chairmanship. The panels include representatives from organizations such as the All Arunachal Pradesh Students' Union, the All India Tribal Federation, the Arunachal ST Bachao Andolan Committee, legal experts, scholars and government officials.

The committee on illegal infiltration and illegal immigrants, headed by Forest Minister Wangki Lowang, will study the extent of illegal immigration in the state and recommend measures to strengthen border control, biometric verification systems and action against forged identity documents. It will also suggest legal and administrative safeguards to curb illegal immigration.

Another committee, headed by Agriculture Minister Gabriel D Wangsu, has been tasked with reviewing the existing ILP system. It will examine current procedures for issuance, monitoring and verification of ILPs, assess the 2026 guidelines, and recommend technology-driven reforms to strengthen the permit regime.

A third committee, led by Education Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona, will focus on the re-verification of APST certificates. The panel will review existing guidelines, recommend stronger verification mechanisms, and suggest legal action against forged or illegally obtained tribal certificates.

The fourth committee, headed by Law Minister Kento Jini, will examine issues related to non-APST lineage claims and the protection of indigenous rights. It will identify loopholes that enable misuse of tribal rights and recommend safeguards relating to tribal identity, inheritance, land protection and reservation benefits.

All four committees have been empowered to seek information from government departments and district administrations and are required to submit their recommendations within six months of their first meetings.

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