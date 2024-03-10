Congress would have taken 20 years to do what we did in 5 years in Northeast: PM Modi

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed on Saturday that the Congress would have taken 20 years to do the kind of development work that was executed by his government in the last five years in the Northeast.

The PM was addressing the 'Viksit Bharat Viksit North East' programme in Arunachal Pradesh's Itanagar after unveiling development projects worth Rs 55,600 crore in the region.

"Our vision for the development of the North-East has been Ashtalakshmi. Our North East is going to become a strong link in India's trade, tourism, and other relations with South Asia and East Asia. Today, projects worth over Rs 55,000 crore have been unveiled here," he said.

He added that today, 35 thousand poor families in Arunachal Pradesh have permanent houses. Thousands of families in Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura have tap connections; foundation stones and inaugurations of many projects related to connectivity are taking place in different states of the North East.

"The Congress would have taken 20 years to do what we have done in the last five years in the Northeast," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister said that one can clearly see what "Modi's guarantee" is if he visits Arunachal Pradesh.

“The entire Northeast is watching how Modi's guarantee is working," he said.

The PM also said that when he was working for the development of the country, leaders of the opposition bloc INDIA were "attacking" him.

“Since independence until 2014, 10 thousand km of national highways have been built in the North-East. In the last 10 years, more than 6 thousand km of national highways have been built. We have done almost as much work in one decade as was done in seven decades,” the PM said.

When I laid the foundation stones of developmental projects in 2019, some people 'opined' that I did that for 'Chunaav' (elections)! But see, I did that for you, not Chunaav. No matter what the time, no matter what the year, no matter what the month, my work is for the people, he added.

Modi said, keeping the North East in mind, that the government had specifically started 'Mission Palm Oil'. Today, the first oil mill was inaugurated under this mission. This mission will not only make India self-reliant in the matter of edible oil but will also increase the income of the farmers here.

“I congratulate all the farmers in the Northeast who have come forward in palm agriculture. A bright future indeed awaits them,” he said. Many projects associated with boosting connectivity in the Northeast have been inaugurated.

Electricity, water, roads, rails, schools, hospitals, tourism... Countless such projects of infrastructure development have come here as 'Guarantees of Viksit Northeast', the Prime Minister said.

“A 'National Festival' of Viksit Rajya se Viksit Bharat is being celebrated across the country. Today, I have the opportunity to celebrate 'Viksit Northeast' with all the Northeast states. Your presence in such a huge number speaks volumes about your enthusiasm for the same. I congratulate all of you on taking the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp',” Modi said in his address.

He added that the North East and Arunachal topped the entire country in many development projects. As the sun's rays come here first, similarly, development work has also started happening here first. Modi also inaugurated the Sela tunnel on Saturday, which will provide all-weather connectivity to Tawang.

The inauguration of the Sela tunnel after the foundation laying ceremony in 2019 was a "testimony to Modi's guarantee," he said.

"Some people thought that I laid the foundation of the strategic tunnel as an election agenda, but they were proved wrong today," Modi said.

The Sela tunnel, situated at an elevation of 13,000 feet, is strategically important due to its proximity to the Line of Actual Control (LAC), an official said.

Speaking on the opposition leaders questions about the prime minister's family, Modi said the entire northeast and the country are his family.

My priorities will be to ensure that every family in the country gets clean drinking water, houses, gas connections, electricity, and internet facilities to fulfil the dream of 'Vikshit Bharat, the PM said.

The people of the Northeast have been witnessing the development activities launched by the NDA government in the region. In my third term, my thrust will be on the tourism sector, homestays, and start-ups for unemployed youths, and I guarantee full support to those who want to begin such ventures, Modi said. Our aim is to make three crore women in the country lakhpati didi," he added.

Also Read: PM Narendra Modi unveils statue of Bir Lachit Barphukan in Jorhat, Assam