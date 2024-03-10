PM Narendra Modi unveils statue of Bir Lachit Barphukan in Jorhat, Assam

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the 125-foot-tall statue of valiant Ahom General Lachit Barphukan, installed near the latter's maidam (burial mound) at Hollongapar in the Jorhat district of the state.

The statue of Bir Lachit Barphukan, named "The Statue of Valour," is part of the Lachit Barphukan Maidam Development Project, which also includes a museum, a 500-seat auditorium, and a hostel. Apart from contributing to the tourism potential of the area, the 125-foot-tall statue of the great Ahom Military Commander is also expected to inspire a new generation with patriotism and love for their motherland. It is also expected that this will place Bir Lachit Barphukan among the national heroes revered for their contribution to nation-building.

The Prime Minister talked about the unveiling of the magnificent statue of Bir Lachit Borphukan today and said, "Bir Lachit Borphukan is the symbol of Assam's valour and determination." He also recalled celebrating his 400th birth anniversary with great pomp and honour in 2002 in New Delhi and bowed his head before the brave warrior.

