Court Dismisses Case Against Arunachal Protesters in APPSC Scandal

ITANAGAR: The Yupia High Court has dismissed the case registered against nine individuals who were involved in protests against the APPSC question paper leak scandal.

The case, registered by the Itanagar Capital Police in February 2023, stemmed from protests held in Itanagar against the alleged irregularities in the recruitment process.

Tadak Nalo, the chairman of the Arunachal Frontier Tribal Front (AFTF), who led the Pan Arunachal Joint Steering Committee (PAJSC) during the protests, expressed satisfaction with the court's decision. He argued that the case lacked substantial evidence to support the accusations against the protesters.

Nalo emphasized that the court's decision validates the concerns raised by the protesters and reaffirms the importance of public accountability. He also criticized the state government for using legal proceedings to suppress dissent.

"Following 4 previous hearings on the case, on November 21, last, the case was dismissed by the court during its final 5th hearing. He said that the case doesn't carry substantial evidence to prove the accusations," he said, adding that the judgement is a testimony that the assurance given by the CM Pema Khandu and the then Home Minister Bamang Felix was all a gimmick. The CM had assured to dismiss the FIR registered against the protestors in a meeting held in February 2023.

"The dismissal of the case by the court sends a clear message to the public that truth triumphs. Also, the faith of the public in our judicial system shall remain intact. However, the judgment also revealed how the state government has used its power to suppress the rights and voice of the public," he added. AFTF questioned the state government over sidelining the other demands of the PAJSC, which has now become the core concern for the forum.

He said that the forum will once again write to the Union Minister, Kiren Rijiju, reminding him once again of the demand for the implementation of Article 371 (H) in the state of Arunachal Pradesh.

Separate cadre for state, constitutional implementation of BEFR Act, 6th Schedule, permanent solution to refugee issue, permanent solution to state boundary issue, and processing of delimitation are a few of the demands that were placed.

