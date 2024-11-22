Police Use Force to Control Violence During ANSU Elections in Arunachal Pradesh

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Police used batons and fired tear gas in Arunachal Pradesh’s capital on Thursday to control a tense situation caused by supporters of a candidate in the All Nyishi Students Union (ANSU) elections, a senior police official said.

The unrest began when Romesh Maga, a candidate for the vice president post, was disqualified from the election. His supporters reacted violently, according to Capital Superintendent of Police Rohit Rajbir Singh. The protesters burnt tires and set a private vehicle on fire near Siddharth Hall, which forced the police to intervene.

“We had to use batons and fired five tear gas shells to disperse the crowd,” Singh said. The police also detained two youths involved in the violence and managed to restore order. “The situation is now under control, and the voting process is proceeding smoothly,” the SP said and added that a case has been registered at Itanagar police station. The election for ANSU’s new executive body took place on Thursday.

Also Read: Arunachal: Joint Operation Leads To Seizure Of Illegal Timber Raft In Siang River

Also Watch: