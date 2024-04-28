Cultural and Heritage Museum to be set up in West Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The Army and the civil administration in a collaborative effort, has decided to set up a cultural & heritage museum at Nyukmadung in West Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The 16th Madras Regiment of Nyukmadung, the 46th Infantry Brigade from Sela, the Indian Institute of Heritage and the West Kameng district administration, have decided to establish the dedicated museum during a meeting on Friday, officials from the district informed.

During the meeting, Colonel Asish Tondon articulated the museum’s objective: to preserve and promote the region’s cultural heritage, traditions, religion, and biodiversity.

Emphasizing the pivotal role of museums in bolstering the local economy through tourism, he appealed to stakeholders to contribute to enriching the museum’s diverse collection.

Members of the Indian Institute of Heritage shared their ‘successful’ experiences in establishing community museums across the country, highlighting their economic impact on tourism and cultural preservation. They urged the entire community to actively participate in the museum’s establishment.

Commending the noble initiative by the 16th Madras Regiment, the 46th Infantry Brigade, and the Indian Institute of Heritage, Dirang ADC Hage Tarung outlined areas where the villagers could contribute, encouraging them to donate local traditional items voluntarily.

Various speakers, including Army officials, PRI leaders, GBs, ex-servicemen, and the heads of departments shared valuable insights and ideas during the meeting.

