Indian Army dedicates infra projects to ‘Vibrant Village’ under Operation Sadbhavana

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: As part of its ongoing commitment of fostering harmony and development aimed at nation building at ‘Vibrant Village’ Tuting in Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh, through a flagship initiative Operation Sadbhavana, the Indian Army dedicated a slew of projects to the people of Tuting and Bishing.

The Spear Corps along with the civil administration under the aegis of Siang Brigade dedicated multiple infrastructure and community projects for the people of Tuting and Bishing villages.

The projects undertaken at Tuting include a fully equipped ambulance for sustained emergency medical services, upgradation of Anganwadi & Veterinary hospital, and a Children Park-cum-open Gym for recreational activities. At Bishing village, a community hall for social gathering has been constructed and upgradation of Primary School was also undertaken.

Meanwhile, the villagers have expressed their deepest respect for the efforts undertaken by the armed forces. Nearly 120 locals attended the event, which has strengthened the bonds of trust and fostered goodwill among the local populace.

