Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Women and Child Development Minister Dasanglu Pul arrived in Bengaluru on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, to attend the two-day Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians (CWP) India Region Conference at Vidhana Soudha.

Hosted by the Karnataka Legislature and Parliament, the conference will focus on digital safety, mentorship and governance, with particular attention to online harassment targeting women in public life.

Dasanglu Pul joined legislators and delegates arriving in Bengaluru for the conference, which marks India's first standalone CWP India Region Conference.

The Karnataka Legislature and Parliament are hosting the two-day gathering at Vidhana Soudha. The programme will bring together approximately 150–180 women legislators and international delegates to discuss issues affecting women in legislative and public life.

Karnataka Legislative Council Chairman Saleem Ahmed confirmed that the event is being hosted in the state for the first time.

"The women's conference is being held in Karnataka for the first time. Delegates have started arriving, and the Speaker, Chief Minister and several dignitaries are expected to attend," Ahmed said.

Digital safety and women's empowerment are central themes of the November 17–18 conference.

According to the conference details, two plenary sessions will focus on digital empowerment and mentorship. Online harassment and the safety of women in public life will also receive particular attention.

The discussions will examine women's issues and empowerment, bringing legislators together to address challenges connected with their participation in public life and governance.

Key figures associated with the conference include Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Karnataka Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar, CWP India Region Chairperson Daggubati Purandeswari and Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker G. S. Patil.

Karnataka Legislative Council Chairman Saleem Ahmed also confirmed that the Speaker, Chief Minister and other dignitaries are expected to attend.

UN Women India is associated with a dedicated side event on menopause, adding a specific focus on women's health-related issues to the conference programme.

Ahmed described the gathering as an important opportunity to address women's concerns and promote empowerment.

"The two-day session will mark an important milestone in addressing issues concerning women," he said.

He also highlighted the arrival of delegates and the expected participation of senior political and legislative leaders. The conference will continue over two days at Vidhana Soudha, Bengaluru, with plenary discussions on digital empowerment and mentorship.

With approximately 150–180 women legislators and international delegates expected, the event will provide a platform for discussions on digital safety, governance and women's empowerment.

The UN Women India side event on menopause will form another part of the programme, broadening the range of women's issues addressed during the gathering.