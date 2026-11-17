Duliajan: Assam Police arrested property caretaker Raju Das and his cousin Amir Das, also reported as Amit Das, on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, near Simaluguri Railway Station in connection with the Duliajan triple murder. The arrests followed the discovery of three members of the Bhuyan family dead at their Kamalabari residence on Monday evening.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Raju Das, the property caretaker and prime accused, and his cousin Amir Das, also identified in some reports as Amit Das.

According to the supplied case information, Raju Das had lived on the Bhuyan family's property as a tenant for approximately eight years.

Both suspects were taken into custody for interrogation following their arrest on Tuesday. Dibrugarh Police is investigating the killings.

The victims were identified as Chandrakanta Bhuyan, a retired Oil India Limited employee, his wife Eliza Bhuyan and their daughter Niharika Bhuyan, who was in her twenties.

The murders came to light on Monday evening, November 16, when a neighbour visited the Bhuyan residence in Kamalabari, Duliajan, to deliver Chhath Puja prasad.

The neighbour received no response from inside the house. Police subsequently broke open the locked doors and discovered the three family members dead.

Investigators recovered a blood-stained machete and an iron rod from the scene. Police also examined CCTV footage reportedly showing the suspects entering the house before boarding a train from Tinsukia to flee.

The two suspects were arrested on Tuesday, November 17, aboard the Awadh Assam Express near Simaluguri Railway Station. Their arrest followed the reported movement of the suspects from Tinsukia by train.

Both were subsequently taken into police custody for interrogation as investigators continued examining the circumstances surrounding the killings. The arrest came one day after the bodies were discovered at the Bhuyan residence.

A relative of Raju Das told reporters on Tuesday that he had previously spent three months in jail in connection with a kidnapping case.

Speaking to reporters, the relative said: "Raju Das is my aunt's son. He has been absconding since yesterday. He was in jail for three months in connection with a kidnapping case."

The statement provides information about the accused's reported previous detention. However, the supplied information does not establish the outcome of that earlier case.

Assam Cabinet Minister and Duliajan MLA Rameswar Teli visited the crime scene following the discovery of the three bodies. Speaking to reporters after his visit, Teli called the incident tragic and demanded strict punishment for anyone found guilty.

He said: "We want whoever is found guilty to receive the strictest possible punishment. This is an extremely tragic incident, and justice must be delivered."

Senior Superintendent of Police, Dibrugarh, Abhijit Gaurav Dilip, is among the officials identified in connection with the investigation.

The two arrests mark the latest development in the investigation into the deaths of the three Bhuyan family members. Both suspects remain in police custody for interrogation, according to the supplied information.