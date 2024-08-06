DC Tayi Taggu inspects developmental projects in Arunachal Pradesh district

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: East Siang deputy commissioner Tayi Taggu on Sunday visited Pasighat and Ruksin sub-division to make spot verification and assessment of the ongoing developmental projects executed by Urban Development & Housing Department in East Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The DC accompanied by the ADC Ruksin Kiron Ningo, zila parishad member Anung Gameng and other officials inspected the construction of the drainage system, boundary around burial ground, quarters for UD staffers and approach road boundary wall for dumping ground in Ruksin Township.

At Pasighat Taggu along with UD executive engineer Sophia Lego also inspected smart parking project, multipurpose cultural complex, RCC building for training cum conference hall at DIET, parking place near tourist attraction point and CC-step in various locations,

The DC during his visit directed the executing agency to ensure that the works allotted to them are satisfactorily executed as per specification and instructed the site engineers to monitor the works properly to bring out the best possible qualitative assets. Taggu also insisted on timely completion of all the projects, an official release informed here on Monday.

