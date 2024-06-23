East Siang DC Tayi Taggu advocates for ‘Make in Arunachal’ products

A CORRESPONDENT

PASIGHAT: East Siang deputy commissioner Tayi Taggu has advocated for ‘Make in Arunachal’ products to promote local entrepreneurship, employment generation for skilled artisans and youth of the state. “Our products can compete with the best in the market,” the DC said during a visit to the Elam Garment & Apparel Industry and its handloom unit at Industrial Estate, Gumin Nagar on Thursday.

Taggu also visited the new start up units- ‘Siang Industries’, producing biodegradable carry bags, and ‘Asi’ packaged water plant.

Elam Industries set up in 2016 is the first and largest textiles factory in the state, employing more than 100 people with various skill levels producing ethnic, readymade garments, school uniforms, keeping in mind both quality and affordability of the consumers.

The DC also interacted with the entrepreneurs of Elam Industries’ Mohonto Panging, Siang Industries’ Katon Moyong and Asi water plant’s Maglek Taki. Lauding the enterprising spirit, Taggu said the state government and the district administration are doing their best to promote the spirit The DC was accompanied by EACs Olak Apang, Mum Messar, Industries deputy director M Jamoh, Textiles and Handicrafts assistant director Libang Perme and others.

