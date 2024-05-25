Assam: DRDO chairman Dr. Samir V Kamat visits Tezpur

Tezpur: Secretary Department of Defence R&D & Chairman DRDO, Dr. Samir V Kamat, along with Director General (Life Sciences), Dr. U K Singh, visited DRL-DRDO Tezpur on Thursday.

Director DRL, Dr. DV Kamboj welcomed the esteemed guests. Dr. Kamboj provided an insightful overview of DRL, Tezpur’s pivotal role and notable achievements, highlighting its expertise in vector control, water quality enhancement, pharmaceutical technology and bio-waste management. He also emphasized DRL’s new R&D directions, particularly in soldier support for jungle warfare, signature mitigation, and entomological biothreat prediction & mitigation.

Dr. U K Singh, DG(LS), addressed the audience, and emphasized on establishing collaboration with academia and industry for translational research related to the Armed Forces. He reiterated that problems faced by soldiers in the forward areas of NE need to be taken up by DRDO and its academic and industry partners.

Chairman DRDO, Dr. Samir V Kamat, commended the scientists, officers, and staff of DRL for their contributions and urged them to reaffirm their commitment to national service by delivering cutting-edge technologies to bolster the nation’s strength and self-reliance. Chairman DRDO also emphasized that reformation and transformation are key to optimize performance of an R& D organisation.

On this occasion, Dr. Kamat handed over the Licensing Agreements for Transfer of Technology of Anti-microbial bedsheets and anti-bed bug bedsheets to three industries. He also released the Annual Report of DRL, highlighting its progress and achievements.

