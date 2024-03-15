Delivery boy arrested for rape of minor by East Siang district police

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: East Siang district police arrested a delivery boy on charge of raping a minor, within hours of committing the heinous crime, police said. Based on a written complaint regarding rape a minor girl of Oyan market in the district by a Flipkart delivery boy, a case was registered at women police station Pasighat under POCSO Act. Liaison was done immediately with Sille-Oyan police station office in-charge and a team was formed under the supervision of East Siang Superintendent of Police (SP) Dr Sachin Kumar Singhal.

The team intercepted and nabbed the accused within 3 hours of registration of the case after a brief chase using human and technical assistance. Meanwhile, the SP informed that further investigation is underway.

