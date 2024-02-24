Tripura: Man Gets 10 Years Imprisonment for Rape Despite Marriage Promise

AGARTALA: In a recent development, the Additional Sessions Judge of Gomati district in Tripura convicted one person to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for allegedly raping a girl under the pretext of marriage.
The incident occurred in the year 2000 when the accused, identified as Tapan Dey, allegedly raped a girl by falsely promising marriage.
The victim who resided in the Garjanmura area became pregnant following which the accused refused to marry her and fled the region.
Later, the girl registered a case against Tapan Das at the RK Pur police station.
After the registration of the case, police initiated a thorough investigation and later submitted a chargesheet which ended in conviction.
The accused hailed from Bagma Barabhiya under RK Pur police station in Tripura.
In a similar instance, a Tripura court convicted a man to 10 years of imprisonment after he was accused of raping a minor.
Following the incident, the victim’s family registered a case at the West Agartala Women police station against the accused Khokon Debnath.
As per reports, the accused allegedly raped the minor girl on August 2, 2019 and was arrested two days later.
Debnath reportedly invited the victim to watch TV at his residence where he allegedly raped the minor.
The Additional District and Sessions court sentences the accused 10 years of rigorous imprisonment after taking the testimony of 20 people in the case.
The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh to the accused Khonkan Debnath.
In another such incident, a man was sentences to 12 years of imprisonment after he allegedly kidnapped and sexually assaulted his minor sister-in-law.
The accused, Rajib Karmakar, was convicted under section 363 of the Indian Penal Code and POCSO Act and was also fined Rs 10,000 along with three months imprisonment in default.
ALSO WATCH: