Tripura: Man Gets 10 Years Imprisonment for Rape Despite Marriage Promise

AGARTALA: In a recent development, the Additional Sessions Judge of Gomati district in Tripura convicted one person to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for allegedly raping a girl under the pretext of marriage.

The incident occurred in the year 2000 when the accused, identified as Tapan Dey, allegedly raped a girl by falsely promising marriage.

The victim who resided in the Garjanmura area became pregnant following which the accused refused to marry her and fled the region.

Later, the girl registered a case against Tapan Das at the RK Pur police station.