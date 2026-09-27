Arunachal Governor Parnaik Urges Youth to Embrace Innovation, Entrepreneurship, Technology

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Governor K T Parnaik on Saturday urged the state's youth to embrace innovation, entrepreneurship and technology-driven value addition to harness the region's natural wealth and horticultural potential.

The Governor made the remarks during his visit to Naara Aaba Winery in Ziro Valley, where he interacted with Tage Rita Takhe, founder of India's first organic kiwi wine venture.

Parnaik praised Takhe for transforming a local agricultural resource into a nationally recognised brand and said such ventures could strengthen the agricultural ecosystem by reducing post-harvest wastage and ensuring better returns for growers.

"Naara Aaba stands as a shining example of innovation, perseverance, and value addition rooted in local resources," he said.

Parnaik said processing local produce could create new avenues for income generation while also supporting tourism in the scenic Ziro Valley. He said the future belonged to those who could transform local strengths into sustainable enterprises that generated employment for communities.

Arunachal Pradesh is among the country's leading kiwi-producing states. The Governor expressed hope that Takhe's success would inspire more young people to pursue entrepreneurship and contribute to building a self-reliant and economically vibrant state.

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