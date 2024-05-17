DFTI meet on immunization conducted in Arunachal Pradesh district

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The District Health Society of Upper Siang district in Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday conducted the district task force meeting (DFTI) on routine immunization micro plan review, vaccine preventable diseases (VPD) and AEFI surveillance 2024, under chairmanship of deputy commissioner Hage Lailang. The meeting conducted at Yingkiong, the district headquarters, was attended by all programme officers, medical officers, head of departments, an official communiqué informed.

Senior medical officer from WHO Dr. Sarungbam Victoria and Dr. Jayaseelan Vedamuthu, sub-regional team leader of northeast, under WHO’s National Public Health Support project, gave a detailed presentation on routine immunization micro plan, VPD and AEFI surveillance and strategies to make intensified effort to improve gaps in the immunization coverage in the district.

Emphasizing on the importance of vaccines Dr. Sarungbam said that by creating proper awareness on immunization through collective effort by all stakeholders the target could be achieved. The DC, while reviewing the performance of immunization programmes in the district, called upon the stakeholders including line departments to take up immunization on missionary zeal to protect the future generations from infectious diseases.

He also called upon all DFTI teams to work in unison with the health department for effective coverage and achieved the target set by the government. He requested the district medical officer to instruct the health workers of various health centers across the district to play a proactive role in educating and sensitizing the lactating mothers about child’s health and immunization besides conducting IEC activities at schools and community centers to raise more awareness.

Earlier, medical officer Dr Nabho Borang highlighted the objective of the meeting and overview of routine immunization performance in the district.

Also Read: Arunachal Pradesh: Capital’s Chimpu health centre gets model immunization centre (sentinelassam.com)