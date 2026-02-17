Dibang multipurpose project vital for regional growth, energy security: Arunachal Minister

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Tourism and Rural Works Minister Passang Dorjee Sona said the 2,880 MW Dibang Multipurpose Project will play a crucial role in accelerating regional development, creating employment opportunities and strengthening India's renewable energy capacity, and assured full support from the state government for its timely completion.

Sona made the remarks during an inspection of the project site in Lower Dibang Valley district on Sunday, where he led a high-level state government team to review the progress of ongoing construction works, district officials informed on Monday.

He was accompanied by Roing MLA Mutchu Mithi, Dambuk MLA Puinnyo Apum, Tourism Secretary Ramphoa Ngowa, the Deputy Commissioner and other senior district officials. The team inspected various components of the strategically significant project, which, upon completion, will become one of India's largest hydropower projects.

NHPC Executive Director and Project Head Narendra Kumar briefed the visiting delegation on the status of key works, including dam construction, infrastructure development and the creation of associated facilities required for smooth execution.

He also appreciated the continued cooperation and support that the state government extended.

Expressing satisfaction with the scale and pace of construction, Sona observed that the project holds immense importance for the socio-economic progress of the region.

He said the project will not only boost power generation but also generate local employment and improve connectivity and infrastructure in surrounding areas. The minister reiterated the government's commitment to extending all necessary assistance to ensure the successful implementation of the project.

