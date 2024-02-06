DoNER organizes ‘North-East Sammelan’ in New Delhi

NEW Delhi: A North-East Sammelan was held at the Dr. Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi on Monday. The event was graced by the Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region, Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy, Union Minister of Earth Sciences, Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister of State for Development of North Eastern Region and Cooperation, B L Verma, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Km. Pratima Bhoumik and the Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Education, Rajkumar Ranjan Singh.

MPs from Northeast and MLAs from the states of North East also attended the event. The event saw the presence of officers from various cadres in the North-East and officers of North East from different cadres. The gathering was attended by a significant number of students from Northeast studying in various institutions in Delhi. The presence of Sangkhumi Bualchhuak, a recipient of the Padma Shri award for her impactful efforts in empowering women, added a notable dimension to the occasion.

The proceedings commenced with a tribute to Baba Saheb Ambedkar by the ministers. The ministers virtually laid the foundation stone of the North Eastern Cultural and Social Institute in Dwarka and inaugurated the Barak Hostel at JNU, New Delhi. The North Eastern Cultural and Social Institute in Dwarka, with a budget of Rs. 116.38 crore, will feature diverse amenities, including an auditorium, a library-cum-reading room focused on materials related to the North Eastern Region, an art gallery showcasing the region, an exhibition hall, research centre, sale outlets and a guest house. The centre will also house facilities like a State Handloom Display, a food court, and exhibition spaces. The construction of Barak Hostel for North-East Students at JNU, New Delhi, with an estimated cost of Rs. 28.675 Crore, comprising 214 rooms for both boys and girls along with modern amenities, is expected to enhance hostel facilities for a greater number of Northeast students.

Addressing the sammelan, the Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region, Culture and Tourism, G Kishan Reddy said that the North East Sammelan is wonderful opportunity to showcase the great advancing opportunities, the unlimited potential and rich cultural tapestry of North Eastern Region. He further said that over these 10 years, the Indian Government has spent Rs.5 lakh crores on the development of North East with developmental projects spread across all the sectors in the region through holistic development. The region has witnessed the establishment of state-of-the-art cancer hospitals with a special focus on the healthcare needs of the people. This will enable them to avoid the hassle of travelling and avail top-notch facilities. He showcased achievements in the last decade, including significant investments in education, healthcare, agriculture, and employment generation in the North East. Key projects ranged from educational institutions to healthcare facilities, sports infrastructure, and international connectivity projects like the Kaladan Multi Modal Transit Transport Project and Trilateral Highway Project, symbolizing regional cooperation.

Addressing the audience at the North East Sammelan, Union Minister of State BL Verma highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not only recognized but also underscored the crucial role of the Northeast in the nation’s development, setting the stage for comprehensive national prosperity. This emphasis signifies a dedicated commitment to uplifting the region and fostering inclusive growth for the entire country especially commending effective governance and initiatives for Ashta Laxmi regional development, stated a press release.

