Dong Village to Host Sunrise Fest, Welcoming India's First Dawn of the New Year

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: India will welcome the New Year from its easternmost point as Dong village in Arunachal Pradesh hosts the Sunrise Festival from December 29 to January 2, next year.

The five-day event will mark the country's first sunrise of the New Year and aims to showcase Arunachal Pradesh as a destination for nature, culture, adventure and sustainable tourism.

Located in the remote Anjaw district near the Indo-China-Myanmar tri-junction, Dong is known as the first place in India to witness sunrise.

Home to the indigenous Meyor tribe, the village symbolizes the nation's 'first dawn' and provides a unique setting to celebrate new beginnings.

The festival is planned as a community-led celebration bringing together artists, explorers, scholars and travellers from across India and abroad, an official statement informed here on Wednesday. Organizers said the event will follow a strict sustainability approach under the theme "No Trash, No Trace, No Excuses," promoting responsible travel and eco-friendly practices throughout the journey and stay.

Programmes will include traditional sunrise ceremonies, cultural performances by communities from across Arunachal Pradesh, guided treks, nature walks, river activities, eco-camping, village tours, photography expeditions, workshops, folk-art and craft sessions, artisan stalls, and local food showcases.

Also Read: Zoological Survey of India scientists discover new springtail species in Sikkim