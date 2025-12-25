Arunachal News

Dong Village to Host Sunrise Fest, Welcoming India's First Dawn of the New Year

India will welcome the New Year from its easternmost point as Dong village in Arunachal Pradesh hosts the Sunrise Festival from December 29 to January 2, next year.
OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: India will welcome the New Year from its easternmost point as Dong village in Arunachal Pradesh hosts the Sunrise Festival from December 29 to January 2, next year.

The five-day event will mark the country's first sunrise of the New Year and aims to showcase Arunachal Pradesh as a destination for nature, culture, adventure and sustainable tourism.

Located in the remote Anjaw district near the Indo-China-Myanmar tri-junction, Dong is known as the first place in India to witness sunrise.

Home to the indigenous Meyor tribe, the village symbolizes the nation's 'first dawn' and provides a unique setting to celebrate new beginnings.

The festival is planned as a community-led celebration bringing together artists, explorers, scholars and travellers from across India and abroad, an official statement informed here on Wednesday. Organizers said the event will follow a strict sustainability approach under the theme "No Trash, No Trace, No Excuses," promoting responsible travel and eco-friendly practices throughout the journey and stay.

Programmes will include traditional sunrise ceremonies, cultural performances by communities from across Arunachal Pradesh, guided treks, nature walks, river activities, eco-camping, village tours, photography expeditions, workshops, folk-art and craft sessions, artisan stalls, and local food showcases.

