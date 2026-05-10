Drug worth Rs 30 lakh seized, peddler arrested in Itanagar

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ITANAGAR: Drugs worth around Rs 30 lakh were seized and a suspected drug peddler was arrested during an anti-drug operation carried out by Naharlagun Police at Polo Colony in Naharlagun near here on Friday, police said. The accused has been identified as Vijay Parang (30), a resident of Polo Colony, Naharlagun Superintendent of Police (SP) Dr Nyelam Nega said on Saturday. Police also seized cash suspected to be proceeds from drug trafficking during the operation, he said.

Acting on specific inputs, a police team led by Inspector Krishnendu Dev, Officer-in-Charge of Naharlagun Police Station, conducted the raid at the residence of the accused in the presence of Executive Magistrate Khoda Bath and under the supervision of SDPO Naharlagun Rishi Longdo. During the search operation, police recovered 113 plastic vials containing suspected heroin weighing around 144.52 grams, including the weight of the vials. In addition, police seized 30 Nitrazepam tablets weighing approximately 300 mg.

Police also recovered 20 unused syringes packed in two plastic packets and cash amounting to Rs 9,600, suspected to be linked to drug trafficking activities. The police conducted the entire search and seizure operation following due legal procedures under the NDPS Act under the overall supervision of the SP. Police have registered a case at Naharlagun Police Station under Sections 21(b)/29 of the NDPS Act, and arrested the accused in connection with the case, Nega added.

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