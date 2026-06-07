Drugs worth Rs 14.55 cr destroyed in West Kameng district of Arunachal

CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Authorities in Arunachal Pradesh destroyed 2,911.821 kg of seized narcotic substances valued at around Rs 14.55 crore in a major anti-drug operation at Balemu in West Kameng district.

The destruction was carried out by West Kameng Police in coordination with allied agencies in compliance with orders of the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, Bomdila. State Home Minister Mama Natung said the disposal reflected the government’s resolve to combat drug trafficking and substance abuse in the State.

He commended the police and other agencies for their sustained efforts and professionalism in tackling narcotics-related crimes and reiterated the government’s commitment to building a drug-free Arunachal Pradesh.

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