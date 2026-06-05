Drug Bust in Nagaon: Police Seize Narcotics, Arrest Two Alleged Peddlers

Nagaon, Assam: In a significant in the fight against drugs, the Nagaon Police conducted a late night anti-narcotics operation in Bhakatgaon that resulted in the arrest of a large amount of suspected drugs in the war against drug trafficking. The operation, carried out by the Nagaon Sadar Police Station on the night of 4th June , led to discovery of 778 suspected intoxicating tablets, one and a half grams (1.92) of suspected heroin and money worth Rs 53,600.

As per Police sources, Mofidul Islam and Jasmin Sultana were arrested over the seizure. According to preliminary investigations, the accused was allegedly involved in the transportation and distribution of heroin and other illegal drugs in the area.

All the seized contraband and money have been seized and placed in the custody of the police as evidence. A case has been registered , and additional investigations are ongoing to find out where the drugs came from and any other aspects of the operation that might be involved.

As per officials, the raid was the part of the Assam Police's anti-drug trafficking and drug abuse drive that is underway across the state.The intensified crackdown aims to dismantle drug supply chains, curb the circulation of narcotics, and protect communities from the growing menace of illegal drugs.

Police have strongly reiterated their efforts to be continuing drug raids throughout the state and asked the public to help them by bringing information about suspicious activities linked with drug trafficking. Further information are likely to emerge as the investigation continues.