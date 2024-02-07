Drugs worth Rs 2 lakh seized; two arrested in Arunachal

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: Pakke Kessang district police in separate raids seized 27.70 grams of heroin and arrested two persons during the past 24 hours. In the first raid, a total of 15.42 grams of heroin was seized by police from Niti Darlong village in the district on Monday, police said. Acting on a tip-off, a police team conducted a raid in the house of a drug peddler identified as Jumyir Gangkak (22) and arrested her along with suspected heroin, Pakke Kessang Superintendent of Police Tashi Darang informed.

Thirty-five vials filled with heroin, one soap case filled with the drugs, 164 empty vials, cash amount of Rs 3,790 and other items were seized from her possession, he said. The SP said that during interrogation Gangkak divulged details from where she procures the contraband substances. Acting on the information, police on Tuesday arrested one Afjal Husain (22) from Khonamukh village in Sonitpur district.

Around 12.37 grams of suspected heroin was recovered from Husain’s possession and seized, police said, adding further investigation is on. It is the first case of NDPS Act in the district, the SP said while expressing surprise. Darang praised the police team led by Seijosa police station officer in-charge Padi Payang for the success. The SP sought proactive cooperation from all in making the district free from drugs.

Also Read: Arunachal Pradesh Police Wages War Against Drugs