Arunachal News

DUA, Monpa Mimang Tsogpa Join Hands for Grassroots Development in Arunachal

Dream for United Arunachal and Monpa Mimang Tsogpa pledged joint efforts to promote grassroots development, youth empowerment and welfare awareness in remote border areas.
DUA, Monpa Mimang Tsogpa Join Hands for Grassroots Development in Arunachal
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ITANAGAR: Dream for United Arunachal (DUA) and the Monpa Mimang Tsogpa (MMT) have pledged to work together to promote grassroots development, youth empowerment and public awareness of government welfare schemes, with a focus on remote and border areas of Arunachal Pradesh.

The decision was taken during an interactive session held in Tawang, where leaders of both organisations stressed the need for stronger coordination among civil society groups to ensure that government benefits reach eligible people.

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Monpa Mimang Tsogpa
Dream for United Arunachal
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