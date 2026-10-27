DUA, Monpa Mimang Tsogpa Join Hands for Grassroots Development in Arunachal

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Dream for United Arunachal (DUA) and the Monpa Mimang Tsogpa (MMT) have pledged to work together to promote grassroots development, youth empowerment and public awareness of government welfare schemes, with a focus on remote and border areas of Arunachal Pradesh.

The decision was taken during an interactive session held in Tawang, where leaders of both organisations stressed the need for stronger coordination among civil society groups to ensure that government benefits reach eligible people.

Also Read: Arunachal Congress seeks review of RAF deployment in SUMP areas