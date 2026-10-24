Meghalaya Contingent Shines at High-Altitude Oil India Tawang Marathon 2026

Around 60 runners from Meghalaya took on the gruelling high-altitude challenge of the Oil India Tawang Marathon 2026 today, showcasing the state's soaring prowess in endurance running.

Flagged off by Arunachal Pradesh Tourism Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona alongside actor Amit Sial, the iconic Eastern Himalayan event drew global athletes. However, it was Meghalaya’s exceptionally diverse contingent—featuring debutants, police personnel, and senior citizens—that stole the spotlight.

Among the frontline runners was 29-year-old Edward Sungoh, fresh off the Ladakh Marathon. "Having trained in high altitudes, I felt completely acclimatised for Tawang. I strongly urge our youth to build the physical and mental resilience needed for such extreme endurance events," Sungoh shared.

Representing the state’s frontline forces, 54-year-old Badon Sing Tham of the Meghalaya Police Fire Service proudly completed his run. "I am deeply honoured to represent the Meghalaya Police on such a massive national platform," Tham said.

From first-timer Larri, who conquered the 5-km category, to an inspiring couple aged over 60 who proved age is no barrier to fitness, Meghalaya's runners successfully stamped their authority on the mountainous terrain.