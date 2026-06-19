East Kameng police make largest heroin seizure in Arunachal Pradesh

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: East Kameng Police seized 108 vials of suspected heroin and arrested two alleged drug peddlers during a naka checking operation near Seppa on Wednesday, marking the largest heroin recovery ever recorded in the district.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, a team from Seppa Police Station intercepted the consignment along National Highway-13. Police recovered the suspected heroin weighing about 125.8 grams, along with a used insulin syringe, small quantities of suspected cannabis and cannabis seeds, Rs 10,010 in cash and other incriminating materials.

The search and seizure were conducted in the presence of an executive magistrate and documented through the e-Sakshya platform. A case was registered under the NDPS Act and further investigation is underway to trace the source and intended recipients of the contraband. Home Minister Mama Natung praised the police team for the operation and reaffirmed the government's commitment to combating drug trafficking and building a drug-free Arunachal Pradesh.

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