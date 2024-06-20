Arunachal Pradesh: NCP MLAs extend support to CM Pema Khandu government

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: The three NCP MLAs of the Ajit Pawar faction on Wednesday extended their unconditional support to the BJP government in Arunachal Pradesh, reposing faith on the party’s leadership. The MLAs - Nikh Kamini, Likha Soni and Toko Tatung handed over their letter of support during a meeting with Chief Minister Pema Khandu in his office here. Khandu expressed his gratitude for their commitment and cooperation, acknowledging the importance of such alliance in fostering the state’s progress.

“I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the MLAs from the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar), Nikh Kamin, Likha Soni, and Toko Tatung, for their unconditional support to the BJP Government in Arunachal Pradesh. The MLAs handed over their letter of support during their call on,” Khandu posted in X.

Also Read: Arunachal Pradesh: Two PPA MLAs extend unconditional support to Pema Khandu Government (sentinelassam.com)