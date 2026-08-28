East Siang district steps up action against drugs, illegal rehab centres in Arunachal

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The East Siang district administration in Arunachal Pradesh decided to intensify coordinated action against drug abuse, including surprise drug testing, stricter enforcement against illegal rehabilitation centres and joint checking of vulnerable areas and establishments selling prohibited substances.

The decisions were taken at the 24th district-level NCORD meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Sonalika Jiwani on Thursday. The administration initiated action against three rehabilitation centres for allegedly operating without valid registration and licences, while another previously closed centre was reportedly found operating clandestinely.

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