Eighth Namdapha butterfly festival in Arunachal from November 26

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The Department of Environment, Forest and Climate Change will host the eighth edition of the Namdapha Butterfly Festival in Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang district from November 26 to 28, an official said. Namdapha National Park and Tiger Reserve (NNP&TR) Conservator of Forests and Field Director A.K. Deka said the event, which celebrates the region's rich biodiversity, will take place at Khachang village, Miao - the gateway to the NNP&TR.

The three-day festival aims to bring together nature enthusiasts, researchers, and local communities, he said. The festival is being organized in collaboration with several community groups, including Tikak Homestay Miao, the Khachang-Mattungkhim Youth Forum, and Namdapha Jungle Camp Miao, underscoring the strong local commitment to conservation efforts.

In a welcome move to encourage local participation and engagement, the event will be free for all local participants, the official said. Namdapha National Park and Tiger Reserve, known as one of the world's most biodiverse hotspots, is home to over 500 species of butterflies, making the festival a key platform for eco-tourism and conservation awareness.

The park shelters some of the world's most spectacular butterflies, including the Kaiser-i-Hind, Blue Mormon, Peacock Pansy, the rarely seen Zigzag Flat, and Yellow-veined Lancer.

